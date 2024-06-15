Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Given a C$15.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$15.00 price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CHP.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$14.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Desjardins reduced their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.83.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Stock Performance

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Company Profile

Shares of TSE CHP.UN opened at C$12.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.38. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 12 month low of C$11.79 and a 12 month high of C$14.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.65.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

