Christopher A. Moore Sells 8,153 Shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR) Stock

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) CAO Christopher A. Moore sold 8,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $83,894.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,437.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mirion Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:MIR opened at $10.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average of $10.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $11.49.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $192.60 million during the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Institutional Trading of Mirion Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Mirion Technologies by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Mirion Technologies by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

Further Reading

