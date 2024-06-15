Christopher T. Metz Buys 49,310 Shares of Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Stock

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher T. Metz bought 49,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $97,140.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

DTC opened at $2.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average of $2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $190.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.57. Solo Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $85.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.48 million. Solo Brands had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Solo Brands, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,147,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,153,000 after buying an additional 538,995 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $365,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,819,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,653,000. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DTC shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $4.00 to $3.05 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.20 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Solo Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.54.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

