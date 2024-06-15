Christopher T. Metz Buys 49,310 Shares of Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Stock

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher T. Metz bought 49,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $97,140.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Solo Brands Price Performance
DTC opened at $2.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average of $2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $190.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.57. Solo Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.80.
Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $85.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.48 million. Solo Brands had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Solo Brands, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DTC shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $4.00 to $3.05 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.20 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Solo Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.54.
Solo Brands
Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.
