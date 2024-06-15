Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) SVP Maria Victoria Wong Sells 762 Shares

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $34,610.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,210.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Maria Victoria Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 29th, Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of Cisco Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $155,016.42.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

CSCO opened at $45.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.41 and a 200 day moving average of $48.89. The company has a market cap of $184.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.97 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 48,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 10,527 shares in the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $557,000. Clear Rock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC now owns 46,594 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 41,536 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

