Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 159.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,823 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Citigroup by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 153,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 27,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,245,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,078,000 after purchasing an additional 449,310 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,003,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 967,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,776,000 after purchasing an additional 173,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.66.

Citigroup Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of C stock opened at $59.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $64.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.74 and a 200-day moving average of $56.89. The firm has a market cap of $113.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.48.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.