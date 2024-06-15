Citigroup Lowers Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Price Target to $5.40

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $8.40 to $5.40 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 80.00% from the stock’s previous close.

ZH stock opened at $3.00 on Thursday. Zhihu has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The stock has a market cap of $307.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.52.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 16.46% and a negative net margin of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $160.33 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZH. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Zhihu by 237.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 38,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 27,024 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the 3rd quarter worth $1,109,000. Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Zhihu by 109.1% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 112,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 58,617 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zhihu by 204.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,004,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,725,000 after buying an additional 12,088,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zhihu by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 30,817,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,858,000 after buying an additional 5,047,010 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services.

