Citigroup Lowers Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Price Target to $5.40

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $8.40 to $5.40 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 80.00% from the stock’s previous close.
Zhihu Stock Down 1.0 %
ZH stock opened at $3.00 on Thursday. Zhihu has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The stock has a market cap of $307.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.52.
Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 16.46% and a negative net margin of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $160.33 million for the quarter.
Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services.
