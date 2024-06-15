Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Receives $29.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CWEN. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Clearway Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Marathon Capitl reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

In other Clearway Energy news, Director Se Totalenergies bought 196,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,072.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 38.4% in the first quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 1,645,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,924,000 after purchasing an additional 456,197 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,807,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $7,346,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Clearway Energy by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 211,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 112,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Clearway Energy by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 136,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 84,402 shares during the period. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CWEN opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.62. Clearway Energy has a 1-year low of $18.59 and a 1-year high of $30.35.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.25. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.26 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Clearway Energy will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 248.49%.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

