Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KO. Argus boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.55.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $62.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.59. Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.60%.

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $1,224,645.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,168,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $1,224,645.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,168,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 142,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,952,720. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

