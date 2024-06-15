Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Shares Down 0.5% After Insider Selling

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $62.46 and last traded at $62.58. 1,875,390 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 13,068,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.88.

Specifically, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,962.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,621.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,962.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,952,720 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.55.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $269.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

