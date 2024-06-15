Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Receives $75.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.75.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COLM

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

In related news, CFO Jim A. Swanson sold 7,199 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $557,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,423 shares in the company, valued at $730,282.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $42,729.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,483 shares in the company, valued at $529,661.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Jim A. Swanson sold 7,199 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $557,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 44.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,352,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $322,530,000 after buying an additional 366,854 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,294,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $102,957,000 after acquiring an additional 305,592 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,526,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 475,945 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,268,000 after purchasing an additional 224,755 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,469,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,910,000 after purchasing an additional 173,291 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

NASDAQ COLM opened at $80.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.95. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $87.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.13.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.36. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $769.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.