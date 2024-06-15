Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Trading Down 1%

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $315.24 and last traded at $315.54. 46,451 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 360,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $318.77.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.88%.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,076,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,541,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,076,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,541,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $338,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,339. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,664 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Comfort Systems USA

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,153,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $684,254,000 after purchasing an additional 451,852 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,317,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,455,000 after purchasing an additional 50,001 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at $202,433,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 56.4% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 667,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,924,000 after buying an additional 240,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 570,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,266,000 after buying an additional 216,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.