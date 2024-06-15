Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Gap Down to $2.31

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.31, but opened at $2.24. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional shares last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 82,082 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SID has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.90 to $2.90 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities restated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.19.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.19). Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Research analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.1395 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 16.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is 300.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,703,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 502,993 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,510,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 880.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 69,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 62,011 shares in the last quarter.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

