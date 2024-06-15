Comparing INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) and Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) and Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.7% of INmune Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of Aptose Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.2% of INmune Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Aptose Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares INmune Bio and Aptose Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio -26,333.59% -86.16% -58.41% Aptose Biosciences N/A -1,003.74% -257.64%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio $160,000.00 1,049.58 -$30.01 million ($1.92) -4.42 Aptose Biosciences N/A N/A -$51.21 million ($6.20) -0.14

This table compares INmune Bio and Aptose Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

INmune Bio has higher revenue and earnings than Aptose Biosciences. INmune Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aptose Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

INmune Bio has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aptose Biosciences has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for INmune Bio and Aptose Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A Aptose Biosciences 0 0 6 0 3.00

Aptose Biosciences has a consensus target price of $14.83, indicating a potential upside of 1,566.67%. Given Aptose Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aptose Biosciences is more favorable than INmune Bio.

Summary

INmune Bio beats Aptose Biosciences on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About INmune Bio

(Get Free Report)

INmune Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patients innate immune system to treat disease in the United States. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation. The company's development programs include INKmune, which is in Phase 1 for the treatment of patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and INB03, a mucinous polyglucan on the surface of some epithelial cancer cells that appears to predict resistant to immunotherapy, including women with MUC4 expressing HER2+ breast cancer and other MUC4 resistant cancers. It also provides XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and treatment resistant depression. It has license agreements with Xencor, Inc.; Immune Ventures, LLC; and University of Pittsburg. INmune Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Aptose Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

