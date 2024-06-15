Compass (NYSE:COMP) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) dropped 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.71 and last traded at $3.72. Approximately 795,465 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 4,389,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Compass from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up from $5.50) on shares of Compass in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Compass from $4.50 to $4.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Compass from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Compass from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Compass presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.83.

Compass Stock Down 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.50.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Compass had a negative return on equity of 71.71% and a negative net margin of 6.10%. On average, research analysts expect that Compass, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 16,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $72,670,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,570,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,952,173.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

