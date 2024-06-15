Compound (COMP) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $35.84 Million

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. One Compound token can currently be bought for $53.45 or 0.00080685 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a market cap of $446.73 million and $35.84 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound Token Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,358,335 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,358,315.30045429 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 52.72672506 USD and is up 1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 500 active market(s) with $29,938,004.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

