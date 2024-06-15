Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Upgraded to “Moderate Buy” at Raymond James

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

CMG has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. CIBC set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Echelon Wealth Partners lifted their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Acumen Capital lifted their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.94.

Computer Modelling Group Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of TSE:CMG opened at C$12.96 on Friday. Computer Modelling Group has a 12 month low of C$6.21 and a 12 month high of C$13.75. The stock has a market cap of C$1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

In other Computer Modelling Group news, Senior Officer Robert David Hicks sold 16,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.37, for a total transaction of C$165,920.00. In other Computer Modelling Group news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 20,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total transaction of C$210,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Robert David Hicks sold 16,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.37, for a total transaction of C$165,920.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 224,400 shares of company stock worth $2,654,253. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

