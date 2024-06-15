Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:CNXA) Shares Down 9.9%

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA – Get Free Report) fell 9.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.72. 368,636 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 9,105,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Connexa Sports Technologies Trading Down 9.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.46.

About Connexa Sports Technologies

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc operates as a sports company. It offers Slinger Launcher, a portable padel tennis ball launcher and pickleball launcher. The company also offers Gameface AI, a performance analytics application for sports. It delivers products, technologies, and services across the watch, play, and learn activities in sports.

