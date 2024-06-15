Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $443,844,000. Darsana Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 288.9% during the 3rd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 875,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,914,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $156,358,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 24,922.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 567,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,075,000 after buying an additional 564,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,402,000 after buying an additional 388,390 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $253.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.50 and a fifty-two week high of $274.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $255.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.91. The firm has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $1.01 dividend. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.07%.

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,422.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,233.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,422.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,844,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $312.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.20.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

