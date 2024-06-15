Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Downgraded to “Tender” at CIBC

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to a “tender” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$12.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$9.00. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.35% from the stock’s previous close.

CPLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Copperleaf Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Copperleaf Technologies from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Copperleaf Technologies from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Copperleaf Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on Copperleaf Technologies from C$11.25 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.17.

Copperleaf Technologies Price Performance

About Copperleaf Technologies

Shares of TSE:CPLF opened at C$11.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$879.12 million, a P/E ratio of -32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.09. Copperleaf Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$4.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.95.

Copperleaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. The company offers Copperleaf Asset, which enables organizations to create, manage, and visualize asset strategies that maximize business value while managing risk; Copperleaf Portfolio, a decision analytics solution to create, manage, and communicate investment plans; Copperleaf Value for organizations to create an enterprise understanding of value and align investment decisions with business strategy; Copperleaf CNAIM that provides a common framework for asset risk modeling and risk-based decision making for electric utilities; Copperleaf H2O solution for water utilities; and decision analytics consulting services.

