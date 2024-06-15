Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Shares Gap Up to $9.57

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.57, but opened at $9.95. Core Scientific shares last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 3,082,682 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Core Scientific from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Core Scientific Trading Up 4.9 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.16.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $179.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Core Scientific, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Scientific

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at $18,513,000. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $4,047,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $1,156,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $1,000,000.

About Core Scientific



Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

