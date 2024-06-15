Corning (NYSE:GLW) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Bank of America

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Corning from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho started coverage on Corning in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a positive rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.73.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $37.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. Corning has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $38.31. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 52.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.40 and its 200-day moving average is $32.37.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Corning will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.75%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $990,772.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,266.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $990,772.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,266.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,950.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 252,671 shares of company stock valued at $8,450,971 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 352,000.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Corning by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 121,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,703,000 after buying an additional 28,861 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

