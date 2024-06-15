CRH (NYSE:CRH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,094,735 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 4,569,003 shares.The stock last traded at $79.04 and had previously closed at $79.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRH shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CRH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.28.

CRH Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.10 and its 200-day moving average is $76.25.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Analysts forecast that CRH plc will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

CRH Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRH

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

