CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Down 1%

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) dropped 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $382.55 and last traded at $383.67. Approximately 1,016,447 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 3,692,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $387.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $432.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.61.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.7 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $325.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.23 billion, a PE ratio of 727.25, a PEG ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total value of $1,893,030.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $107,702,042.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 317,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,229,160 in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $1,228,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,647,000 after buying an additional 23,265 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Sara Bay Financial purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

