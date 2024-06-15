Crown Castle’s (CCI) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $126.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $124.00.

CCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus downgraded Crown Castle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.21.

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $99.09 on Friday. Crown Castle has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $119.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.45 and a 200-day moving average of $106.13.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 195.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown Castle

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth $581,503,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Crown Castle by 42.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,083,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,603 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the first quarter worth $221,573,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 21.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,134,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $932,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth $201,582,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

