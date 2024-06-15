Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on DHR. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.29.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,457,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,457,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,783 shares of company stock worth $37,536,717. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $254.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $188.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $253.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $269.11.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

