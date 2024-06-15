Danielle Burkhalter Sells 6,000 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) insider Danielle Burkhalter sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $158,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,354 shares in the company, valued at $801,042.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of SGRY stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.72 and its 200-day moving average is $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.73. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $45.79.
Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $717.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.66 million. Surgery Partners had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 0.02%. Equities research analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Surgery Partners from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays started coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.86.
About Surgery Partners
Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.
