Danielle Burkhalter Sells 6,000 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) insider Danielle Burkhalter sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $158,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,354 shares in the company, valued at $801,042.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Surgery Partners Price Performance

Shares of SGRY stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.72 and its 200-day moving average is $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.73. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $45.79.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $717.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.66 million. Surgery Partners had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 0.02%. Equities research analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Surgery Partners

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 257.1% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Surgery Partners from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays started coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

