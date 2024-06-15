Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at William Blair in a report released on Thursday, RTT News reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.56.

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $43.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $33.07 and a 12 month high of $69.82. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.43.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.44). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 50.06% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $588.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $2,851,221.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,848.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $341,160.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,611.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $2,851,221.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,848.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

