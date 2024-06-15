Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.67

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.67 and traded as high as C$2.94. Denison Mines shares last traded at C$2.85, with a volume of 828,140 shares changing hands.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DML has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Denison Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Denison Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Denison Mines

Denison Mines Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.89.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). Denison Mines had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 1,986.78%. The business had revenue of C$0.83 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Denison Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.