DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $3.64 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings of $3.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.45. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $13.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q3 2025 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.73 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.69 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.09 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $14.61 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $15.62 EPS.

DKS has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.09.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $216.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $100.98 and a 1 year high of $229.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.27.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,586 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 39.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 33.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,406 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,640 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 237.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,814 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 11,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $33,406,825.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,899,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,940,372.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total value of $33,406,825.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,899,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,940,372.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total transaction of $482,371.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,890.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,674 shares of company stock worth $47,573,772 over the last quarter. Insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

