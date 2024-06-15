Disc Medicine’s (IRON) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Disc Medicine from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Disc Medicine from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Disc Medicine from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Disc Medicine from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.71.

NASDAQ:IRON opened at $46.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 0.51. Disc Medicine has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $77.60.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts predict that Disc Medicine will post -4.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Disc Medicine news, Director William Richard White sold 2,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $81,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

