Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) PT Raised to $125.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 39.07% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dollarama from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.
Dollarama Stock Performance
About Dollarama
Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.
