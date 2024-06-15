Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $610.00 at TD Cowen

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at TD Cowen from $580.00 to $610.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DPZ. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $612.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.66.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $521.40 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $313.87 and a fifty-two week high of $542.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $507.84 and its 200 day moving average is $455.65. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.85.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total transaction of $395,073.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,633 shares of company stock worth $6,649,181 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $322,859,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $208,604,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,883,000 after purchasing an additional 498,170 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 444,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,003,000 after purchasing an additional 230,090 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,098,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,036,544,000 after purchasing an additional 222,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

