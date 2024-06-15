Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Raises Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Donaldson has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 38 consecutive years. Donaldson has a payout ratio of 29.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Donaldson to earn $3.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.

NYSE:DCI opened at $71.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.30. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $78.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $927.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.84 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $330,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,954.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on DCI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.25.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

