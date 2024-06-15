Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Raises Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2024

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCIGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Donaldson has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 38 consecutive years. Donaldson has a payout ratio of 29.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Donaldson to earn $3.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.

Donaldson Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE:DCI opened at $71.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.30. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $78.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCIGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $927.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.84 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $330,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,954.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on DCI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DCI

About Donaldson

(Get Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Read More

Dividend History for Donaldson (NYSE:DCI)

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.