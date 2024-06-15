Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Director Timothy S. Cabral Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Doximity Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $29.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.23. Doximity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.71 and a 12 month high of $36.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.22 and its 200 day moving average is $27.19.
Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $118.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.46 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 31.04%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Doximity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Doximity in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Doximity during the first quarter worth $73,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
