DriveWealth Power Saver ETF (NYSEARCA:EERN) Trading Down 1.5%

DriveWealth Power Saver ETF (NYSEARCA:EERN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.31 and last traded at $3.37. 4,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 13,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.
DriveWealth Power Saver ETF Trading Down 1.5 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.37.
