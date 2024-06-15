Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Receives $38.90 Average Target Price from Analysts

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.30.

BROS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Dutch Bros from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

In related news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 16,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $592,601.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 634,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,856,238.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $271,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 16,452 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $592,601.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 634,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,856,238.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,411,329 shares of company stock worth $322,376,736. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BROS. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 12,109 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 40,300 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 83.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 129,016 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BROS stock opened at $38.12 on Wednesday. Dutch Bros has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $40.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.78, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.50.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.71 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 1.99%. Research analysts expect that Dutch Bros will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

