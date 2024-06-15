DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $41.94

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $41.94 and traded as high as $47.64. DXP Enterprises shares last traded at $46.78, with a volume of 110,893 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DXPE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

The firm has a market cap of $745.21 million, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.94.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $412.64 million for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 17.93%. As a group, analysts expect that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXPE. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $1,900,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 161.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 36,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 22,612 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 59.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 55,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 20,684 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 10.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 171,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 15,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $507,000. Institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

