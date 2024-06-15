Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.02

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.02 and traded as high as $10.28. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $10.28, with a volume of 95,005 shares traded.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.02.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.0461 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%.
About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.
