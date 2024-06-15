Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.02

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.02 and traded as high as $10.28. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $10.28, with a volume of 95,005 shares traded.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.02.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.0461 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.