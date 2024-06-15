Elder Granger Sells 1,000 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Stock

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) Director Elder Granger sold 1,000 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.08, for a total value of $338,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,635.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CI stock opened at $333.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.53. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $253.95 and a 52-week high of $365.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $344.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $328.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

CI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Baird R W raised The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays began coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in The Cigna Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 70 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

