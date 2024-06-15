Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Receives $120.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.76.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EMR. Citigroup lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $764,604,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 255.5% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,803,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,232 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 219.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,601,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,583 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,447,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,435,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,948 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EMR opened at $106.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.74 and a 200-day moving average of $104.24. The company has a market cap of $60.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $83.10 and a one year high of $116.76.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

