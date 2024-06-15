Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) vs. Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Critical Comparison

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) and Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Get Glen Burnie Bancorp alerts:

Dividends

Glen Burnie Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. Enterprise Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Glen Burnie Bancorp pays out 114.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Enterprise Bancorp pays out 33.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Enterprise Bancorp has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Glen Burnie Bancorp has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enterprise Bancorp has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

9.8% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.9% of Enterprise Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of Enterprise Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Glen Burnie Bancorp and Enterprise Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glen Burnie Bancorp 6.86% 5.88% 0.28% Enterprise Bancorp 15.80% 11.28% 0.79%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Glen Burnie Bancorp and Enterprise Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glen Burnie Bancorp $14.44 million 0.79 $1.43 million $0.35 11.23 Enterprise Bancorp $218.66 million 1.31 $38.06 million $2.91 7.97

Enterprise Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Glen Burnie Bancorp. Enterprise Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Glen Burnie Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Glen Burnie Bancorp and Enterprise Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glen Burnie Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Enterprise Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Enterprise Bancorp beats Glen Burnie Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company offers savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides residential and commercial real estate, construction, land acquisition and development, and secured and unsecured commercial loans, as well as consumer instalment lending, such as indirect automobile lending services; and residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and commercial mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers safe deposit boxes, money orders, night depositories, automated clearinghouse transactions, wire transfers, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as electronic banking services, such as telephone and online banking, bill pay, card management and control, mobile app, merchant source capture, mobile deposit capture, Zelle, etc. Further, it provides treasury services, including wire transfer and ACH services, and debit cards. Additionally, the company engages in the acquisition and disposition of other real estate properties. It serves customers in northern Anne Arundel county and surrounding areas from its main office and branch in Glen Burnie, Maryland; and branch offices in Odenton, Riviera Beach, Crownsville, Severn, Linthicum, and Severna Park, Maryland. The company also operates a remote ATM located in Pasadena, Maryland. The company was founded in 1949 and is based in Glen Burnie, Maryland.

About Enterprise Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company offers cash management services; wealth advisory and management services that include customized investment management and trust services to individuals, family groups, commercial businesses, trusts, foundations, non-profit organizations, and endowments; brokerage and management services to individual investors; insurance services; and online and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.