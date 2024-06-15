Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.77.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $28.33 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The company has a market cap of $61.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.55 and its 200 day moving average is $27.73.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.78%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

