Enzyme Market Capitalization Tops $51.77 Million (MLN)

Enzyme (MLN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 15th. One Enzyme token can now be bought for $19.42 or 0.00029311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Enzyme has traded 5% lower against the dollar. Enzyme has a market cap of $51.77 million and $8.94 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get Enzyme alerts:

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Enzyme Token Profile

Enzyme’s launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,669,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,665,410 tokens. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzyme_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enzyme’s official website is enzyme.finance.

Buying and Selling Enzyme

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme (MLN) is an Ethereum-based token for the Enzyme platform, designed for on-chain asset management. MLN is used to pay platform usage fees and incentivize participants. The Enzyme platform is a DeFi protocol that enables users to establish, manage, and invest in decentralized on-chain investment vehicles. It was created by Mona El Isa and Reto Trinkler to simplify and democratize finance. The MLN token plays a crucial role in maintaining and operating the Enzyme platform, with some fees stored in the Enzyme treasury to fund future development.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enzyme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enzyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enzyme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.