Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Receives $40.10 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQH shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Equitable news, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $5,803,122.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $5,803,122.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,174,641.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 229,442 shares of company stock worth $8,628,429. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $606,630,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1,161.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,849,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,692,000 after buying an additional 7,227,568 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 26,902,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,484 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1,105.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,242,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,958,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,815,000 after purchasing an additional 781,426 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitable Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $39.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.41. Equitable has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $41.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.61.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Equitable will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

