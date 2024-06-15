Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Options Solutions LLC

Options Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Essex Property Trust comprises 2.3% of Options Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Options Solutions LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 632.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 12,954 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 201.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 534,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,639,000 after purchasing an additional 357,268 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,218,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $2,802,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $3,304,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $278.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $254.91 and its 200 day moving average is $243.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $203.85 and a one year high of $279.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $291.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.43.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

