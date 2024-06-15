Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target Raised to $285.00 at Scotiabank

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from $283.00 to $285.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America raised Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $291.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $232.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $257.43.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $278.97 on Friday. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $203.85 and a 52 week high of $279.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $254.91 and its 200-day moving average is $243.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 112.3% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

