EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Shares Gap Up to $2.15

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.15, but opened at $2.23. EVgo shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 375,931 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on EVGO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on EVgo from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on EVgo from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of EVgo in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

EVgo Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $616.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.51.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $55.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.41 million. The company’s revenue was up 118.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Badar Khan acquired 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,186.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVgo

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in EVgo by 32.2% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 317,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 77,354 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in EVgo by 183.0% during the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 63,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 41,001 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in EVgo by 11.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 6,633 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in EVgo by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,698,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,344,000 after buying an additional 37,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in EVgo during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

About EVgo

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Further Reading

