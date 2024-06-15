Evome Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:LNDZF) Shares Up 114.3%

Evome Medical Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:LNDZF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 114.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 20,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 9,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

Evome Medical Technologies Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17.

Evome Medical Technologies Company Profile

Evome Medical Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and sale of medical devices and products in the United States. The company's medical devices are used for pain management and physical therapy treatments, including cold/hot therapy products, neuromuscular electrical stimulation devices, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation devices, and ultrasound treatment devices.

