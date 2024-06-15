Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON) Short Interest Update

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the May 15th total of 77,200 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 315,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Get Expion360 alerts:

Insider Transactions at Expion360

In related news, major shareholder John Henry Yozamp sold 29,727 shares of Expion360 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $46,671.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,692,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,656,725.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Expion360 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XPON opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Expion360 has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $6.39.

About Expion360

Expion360 ( NASDAQ:XPON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 million. Expion360 had a negative net margin of 140.87% and a negative return on equity of 126.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Expion360 will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Expion360 Inc designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It provides battery monitors; direct current battery chargers; various models of industrial tie-downs; power generators AURA POWERCAP; terminal blocks; and bus bars.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expion360 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expion360 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.