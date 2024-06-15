Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON) Short Interest Update

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the May 15th total of 77,200 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 315,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Insider Transactions at Expion360
In related news, major shareholder John Henry Yozamp sold 29,727 shares of Expion360 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $46,671.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,692,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,656,725.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.
Expion360 Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ XPON opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Expion360 has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $6.39.
About Expion360
Expion360 Inc designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It provides battery monitors; direct current battery chargers; various models of industrial tie-downs; power generators AURA POWERCAP; terminal blocks; and bus bars.
Further Reading
