Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Reduced by Chelsea Counsel Co.

Chelsea Counsel Co. decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 3.3% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.71.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $109.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.80. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $430.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.